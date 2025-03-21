Live
- Will Namma Metro Operate Tomorrow Amid Karnataka Bandh Call?
- Operation Garuda Raids on medical shops and agencies in Andhra Pradesh
- India got back 297 stolen antiquities from US in 2024
- SEBI cracks down on firms diverting funds for personal use
- Iceberg Organic Ice Creams Expands with New Outlet in Hyderabad
- Dr. Lion Kiron Hosts Grand Iftar Party
- ‘Pellikani Prasad’ review: A laugh riot with a quirky take on marriage
- Vaishnavi Chaitanya Inaugurates Sikara Clinics and Femina Flaunt Studio in Kondapur
- Karnataka to Establish Deep-Tech Park in Jangamakote to Boost High-Tech Industries
- Gluten-Free and Allergen-Friendly Dining: A Necessity or a Trend in India?
‘Akbar’ signboard replaced with ‘Maharana Pratap’
‘The attackers raped our sisters and mothers, hanged them from trees, demolished temples, destroyed the unity of India’
New Delhi: Three men defaced the signboard of ‘Akbar Road’ in Delhi on Thursday, claiming that the statue of Maharana Pratap was vandalised at Kashmere Gate ISBT.
The men sprayed black paint on the signboard and pasted Maharana Pratap’s posters over it, while raising slogans of “Jai Bhavani.”
They also demanded the police to take action against the people who allegedly vandalized the statue of Maharana Pratap at the Kashmere Gate ISBT.
“India will not tolerate the insult of Maharana Pratap. The police administration and the Delhi government are trying to suppress the incident that happened at ISBT Kashmiri Gate.
Those who are guilty should be arrested, and immediate action should be taken against them,” Amit Rathore, one of the man said.
Another man, Vijay said that they are continuously removing the signboards of invaders like Akbar, Babur and Humayun.
“We are continuously removing signboards of invaders like Akbar, Babur and Humayun, and we are trying to make the government open its eyes and take a decision... The attackers raped our sisters and mothers, hanged them from trees, demolished temples, destroyed the unity of India.
The question is why are only we doing this, where are the other people of the society?” he said.
This comes after a video went viral on social media, in which the sword and hand of Maharana Pratap’s statue at Kashmere Gate can be seen damaged.