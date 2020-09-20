All happy with Santosh's tree challenge

New Delhi: With 'Hara Hai Toh Bhara Hai' as the slogan, the Green India Challenge, tags people on social media to plant a sapling and challenging three others to do the same to continue the chain. Green India Challenge initiated by Rajya Sabha TRS MP J Santosh Kumar has reached crores of mark in planting trees across the country.



Renowned personalities from all sectors have joined the drive as an initiative towards making India more green and pollution free. Like 'Saaho' co-stars Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari, Union Minister of State Agricultural Parshottam Rupala, Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and many others. In a candid interview to The Hans India, Santosh Kumar said, a few years ago there was charity drive trending on social media named as 'ice bucket' and rice bucket challenges. While discussing with friends on taking up some activity that could do good for society and environment, we came across the idea to start green challenge. Explaining how the Green India Challenge was initiated, Santosh Kumar said he had planted one about two years back and challenged three. From then to now it has crossed huge numbers.

Thousands of people, including movie stars, politicians and business persons were joining the movement and tagging us on our micro blogging sites.

Replying to a question, Santosh Kumar said, "his inspiration is Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who took up 'Haritha Haram' programme about six years back and around 185 crore plants have been planted so far. This has helped in increasing the green cover from 24% to 30%. What I want from people is to create awareness among them about the importance of plants. A lot of celebrities joined this campaign across the country like Sachin Tendulkar, actor Prabhas, Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor and politicians across country are now motivating their fans and followers. Not only that, but there are a lots of schools and colleges who are now the part of the challenge."

On climatic changes during pre and post lockdown period, he said, if we go through data, it is clear that pollution levels had come drastically come down during the first three months of lockdown. Talking about post lockdown, planting drive can really help in controlling pollution.

Maintaining plants is more important than planting them. Hence Sanotsh said he believes that all those who took up the challenge, they will also take up the responsibility of ensuring their survival. "I am sure my success rate is 90-96%," he added.

"One year ago, I gifted my brother KTR 2400 acres of land and he has planted 30 thousand plants. This year too he is planting same number. We are also creating small friendly park for children and it will get ready in two years' time," said Santosh Kumar.

When asked in a lighter vein if he was inspired by actor Chiranjeevi's film 'Stalin,' where he talked about nominating three others to plant a sapling, Santosh laughed and said, "Kind of..."