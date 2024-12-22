Army's swift action prevented Kolkata fire from spreading: Defence Ministry

Kolkata : The Defence Ministry has praised the Army's swift action in tackling a massive fire that broke out in a slum here on December 21, saying the blaze could have led to catastrophic results had the Army personnel not responded swiftly.

The fire had broken out beneath the Durgapur Bridge, adjacent to the B.P. Poddar Hospital and railway tracks of the Sealdah-Budge Budge section.

"Demonstrating exceptional valour and efficiency, personnel of the 121 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army), Garhwal Rifles, successfully averted a major disaster in New Alipore, Kolkata, on Saturday. The fire posed a significant threat to lives and critical infrastructure in the area. Responding to the crisis, the battalion immediately deployed its Quick Reaction Team (QRT), equipped with firefighting tools, an ambulance, and three water bowsers. Their rapid mobilisation played a crucial role in containing the flames, which were fanned by strong northwesterly winds," a Defence Ministry spokesperson in Kolkata said.

According to him, the unit worked tirelessly alongside personnel of the state fire services and local authorities, ensuring a coordinated effort that minimised damage and prevented the fire from spreading to nearby critical areas, including the Hospital.

"One of the battalion’s notable contributions was its provision of water from the unit’s resources to support fire trucks, reducing refill times and enhancing the efficiency of firefighting operations. Troops also assisted in accessing narrow by-lanes by carrying heavy hoses, ensuring firefighting efforts reached the most challenging locations," he said.

In addition to firefighting, the soldiers engaged with the affected community, offering reassurance and assistance during the crisis. Their presence brought a sense of safety and comfort to those impacted.

"This exemplary effort underscores the vital role of the Indian Army in disaster management and public welfare. The swift and selfless actions of the 121 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army), Garhwal Rifles, have been widely praised, reflecting the Army's enduring commitment to safeguarding the nation and its people during emergencies," the spokesperson added.