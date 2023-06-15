Live
- G-20 Grouping vital for Agriculture- Union Minister Tomar
- Mamata blames oppn for violence in panchayat poll nomination
- AI at work can trigger binge drinking, insomnia among employees: Study
- Madras HC allows arrested minister Balaji to be shifted to private hospital
- IIT Delhi's AI/ML model predicts 2023 to be normal monsoon year
- After grouse over sharing 'ad-space', Shinde-Fadnavis share chopper
- Asia Cup to be held from August 31 to September 17, tournament to be played in Pakistan, Sri Lanka
- AAP accuses Modi of sheltering his friends, says Congress copying its ideas
- Guj Govt Ready to brace cyclone
- Bipajor Cyclone landfall between 9-10 pm
Arvind Kejriwal called the first meeting of NCCSA on June 20th
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has scheduled the first meeting of the National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA). This meeting will be held at the Chief Minister's residence in Delhi on June 20 at 12 p.m. A meeting will be held to discuss disciplinary action against an officer. The NCCSA was established by an order issued by the Centre in May 2023.
