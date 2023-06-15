Arvind Kejriwal called the first meeting of NCCSA on June 20th

  • Menu
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has scheduled the first meeting of the National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA). This meeting will be held at the Chief Minister's residence in Delhi on June 20 at 12 p.m.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has scheduled the first meeting of the National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA). This meeting will be held at the Chief Minister's residence in Delhi on June 20 at 12 p.m. A meeting will be held to discuss disciplinary action against an officer. The NCCSA was established by an order issued by the Centre in May 2023.

