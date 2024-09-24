Atishi takes charge as Delhi CM

New Delhi : AAP leader Atishi took charge as the chief minister of Delhi on Monday, and kept the chair used by her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal empty and "waiting for him", a move the BJP and the Congress said was a "grave insult" to the post. Talking to reporters at the CM's office after taking charge, Atishi referred to the Hindu epic Ramayana and said her situation was like that of Lord Ram's brother Bharat who had to rule Ayodhya after Lord Ram went into exile for 14 years.

In the chief minister's office at the Delhi Secretariat, the 43-year-old Atishi sat in a white chair next to the red one used by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

"The chair of the chief minister of Delhi belongs to him (Kejriwal). Till then, this chair (pointing towards the chair next to her) will remain in this room, waiting for him," she said. She said she will run the Delhi government for the next four months just as Bharat ruled Ayodhya by keeping Lord Shri Ram's 'khadaun' (wooden slippers) on the throne for 14 years. She said that Lord Ram fulfilled a commitment made by his father that is why he is called "Maryada Purushottam" and whose life is an example in dignity and morality. "In the same way, Arvind Kejriwal has set an example of dignity and morality in the politics of this country," she said, alleging that the BJP left no stone unturned to tarnish his image.

The BJP and the Congress attacked Atishi over her decision not to sit in the chair used by Kejriwal. "What she did was not ideal. Through her gesture, she has not only insulted the post of chief minister but also hurt the feelings of the people of Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal needs to answer whether he will run the government through a remote control," Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said.

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav said Atishi has proved herself to be a "dummy" chief minister.