Attack on ED: CBI to tell court how Bengal Police implicated innocents to save culprits

Kolkata : The CBI will shortly update a district court in North 24 Parganas on how West Bengal Police falsely implicated innocent people to protect the real culprits in the case regarding the attack on ED and CAPF personnel at Sandeshkhali on January 5.

Sources said that it was precisely with this aim that the CBI had sought the permission of the Basirhat Sub-Divisional Court in North 24 Parganas District to record secret statements of three individuals who are currently in the central agency’s custody.

These three individuals are among the seven accused that were initially arrested by the state police and later handed over to the CBI.

Sources said the three individuals voluntarily agreed to record their statements, claiming that they were being falsely implicated by the state police to safeguard the mastermind of the attack and suspended Trinamool Congress leader, Sheikh Shahjahan and his associates.

Sources said that the three individuals have claimed that they were convinced by a section of the ruling party leadership at Sandeshkhali to voluntarily record their statements regarding the attack. However, after they approached the local police station, they were arrested.

They have also claimed to the CBI that none of the seven people who were arrested on that day by the state police were present in the locality at the time of the attack that took place in front of Sheikh Shahjahan’s residence on January 5.

