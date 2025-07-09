Barring West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, nationwide strikes by Trade Unions remain peaceful

New Delhi: A nationwide strike gripped India on Wednesday, as more than ten central Trade Unions, backed by farmer groups and rural worker organisations, launched a general shutdown in protest against the Centre's alleged "anti-worker, anti-farmer, and pro-corporate" policies.

The 'Bharat Bandh' disrupted essential services across several states in the country.

The protests remained peaceful across the nation, except in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, where the protestors clashed with the police, after which some were detained.

The strike is a coordinated action by key Trade Unions including the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Self-Employed Women's Association (SEWA), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF), United Trade Union Congress (UTUC), along with major farmer groups like the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and public sector employees from the Railways, NMDC Ltd, and steel industries.

The unions are opposing four new labour codes passed by Parliament, stating these weaken workers' rights, limit the right to strike, increase working hours, and dilute employer accountability.

Protesters have demanded scrapping the codes, setting a minimum monthly wage of Rs 26,000, and ensuring equal pay for equal work.

They are also demanding a halt to the privatisation of public sector units, the curbing of job outsourcing, and an end to contract-based employment practices, which they argue threaten job security and fair wages.

As a result, banking, insurance, postal services, coal mining, public transport, and industrial production were affected in many parts of the country. Though schools, private offices, and most train services remained functional, isolated disruptions were reported.

In Odisha, the strike coincided with a separate agitation by the bus and truck drivers' association, compounding the impact.

Transportation services were hit across the state, as talks with the government failed to break the deadlock. The drivers are demanding a written assurance for the fulfilment of their long-pending demands.

In Rajasthan, a broad coalition of workers, including those from the insurance, postal, BSNL, income tax, coal, Defence, Anganwadi, ASHA, and Mid-Day Meal programmes, joined the protest. Medical representatives and farm labourers also participated in the Bharat Bandh.

West Bengal witnessed scattered disruptions, with rail and road blockades seen in places like Lalgola, Durgapur, Domjur, and Bandel. In Kolkata's Jadavpur and Lake Town areas, tyres were burnt and traffic came to a halt.

There were minor scuffles between police and protesters as law enforcement tried to disperse crowds blocking roadways and rail tracks. Rail services from the Sealdah division were also affected.

In Kerala, a state governed by the Left, the strike saw near-total compliance. Shops, offices, markets, and educational institutions remained shut.

Public transport, including buses operated by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), stayed off the roads despite the Transport Minister's assurances.

At some depots, CITU-affiliated workers blocked attempts to operate buses, leading to passenger chaos.

In one incident in Adoor, a bus driver was seen wearing a helmet while driving amid tension.

In Tamil Nadu, around 50 Left-wing activists attempted a rail blockade at Korukkupet in Chennai, demanding wage hikes and price control measures.

Protests were also reported from Guindy and Anna Salai. Police detained some individuals after brief altercations with the officials.

In Puducherry, a complete shutdown was observed as trade unions and parties of the INDIA bloc spearheaded the protest with a 21-point demand list, including scrapping of the new labour laws and measures to tackle youth unemployment.

Punjab saw contract workers from Punjab Roadways, PUNBUS, and PRTC begin a three-day strike, with protests staged outside depots like the one in Pathankot.

The workers are demanding that the government address their grievances without delay.

In Bihar, the Opposition, which is holding a protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls, also attacked the Centre's anti-labour policies.

Life was thrown into disarray as road blockades and burning tyres were reported near Danapur Court in Patna. Protesters also targeted the alleged manipulation in voter list revision, which they claimed would exclude marginalised groups. Opposition leaders lashed out at the Centre, accusing it of orchestrating the move via the Election Commission.

The current mobilisation is the latest in a series of large-scale worker protests, following similar actions in 2020, 2022, and 2024.