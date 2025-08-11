Bittu thanks PM for Katra to Amritsar Vande Bharat train

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Railways, S. Ravneet Singh Bittu, extended heartfelt thanks to the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw for launching a new Vande Bharat Express between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and the holy city of Amritsar.

Calling it a significant milestone for Punjab, the Minister stated that the new high-speed train will not only facilitate spiritual travel for devotees but will also boost tourism and trade between Katra and Amritsar. He emphasized that the modern and comfortable travel experience offered by the Vande Bharat will benefit passengers traveling to and from the region, including those visiting the valley. The passengers boarding from pathankot, jalandhar and Beas would also be benefitted.

Highlighting upcoming railway initiatives in Punjab, Bittu announced that the state is poised for a major transformation in rail infrastructure. He said that several new railway projects will soon commence, including the development of new rail lines, improved connectivity, construction of Road Over Bridges (ROBs) and Road Under Bridges (RUBs), as well as the redevelopment of railway stations.