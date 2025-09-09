BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia passes away

Bhubaneswar: The BJD MLA, Rajendra Dholakia, who was suffering from kidney-related ailments, died at a hospital in Chennai on Monday. He was 68. The senior BJD leader was a four-time MLA from Nuapada seat, having been elected to the State Assembly in 2004, 2009, 2019 and 2024. He was a minister in the Naveen Patnaik Cabinet from 2022 to 2024.

Dholakia had won the seat by a margin of 10,881 votes in the 2024 polls.

With his death, the number of BJD MLAs in the State Assembly has come down to 50. Condolences poured in from across the political spectrum over the MLA’s death.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, in a post on X, said, “Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of MLA and former minister Rajendra Dholakia.

I convey my condolences to the bereaved family and pray to Lord Shri Jagannath for the peaceful soul of the departed.

Om Shanti.”

The BJD president and Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, Naveen Patnaik, said, “I am deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Rajendra Dholakia, a senior leader of the Biju Janata Dal, MLA and a former minister.”

The BJD president said, “He was always at the forefront in strengthening the party’s organisation as well as raising his voice for the rights of the people. His demise is an irreparable loss for the party.

His work in public service will always remain memorable. Along with praying for the eternal peace of his immortal soul, I convey my condolences to the bereaved family members.”