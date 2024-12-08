BJP accuses Sharad Pawar of misleading people over EVM issue, dares MVA legislators to resign

The BJP on Sunday accused NCP-SP President Sharad Pawar of misleading the people over the EVM issue instead of accepting the defeat in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

BJP state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule also objected to Pawar's visit to Markadwadi in Solapur district where he asked the authorities why the villagers were prevented from conducting a "mock ballot paper poll" on December 3.

He dared the Maha Vikas Aghadi legislators to resign if they felt EVMs were faulty.

"We respect Sharad Pawar but it is not appropriate for him to spread lies at this age. He should have accepted defeat. Sharad Pawar is confusing the public and hiding his failure," claimed Bawankule.

"He (Sharad Pawar) suffered a huge defeat in the Assembly polls. The people rejected him and he is fearing defeat in the upcoming local body elections. Now, Sharad Pawar is confusing people. The people who came to Markadwadi today are Sharad Pawar's activists. Why no objections were raised earlier in Markadwadi when voting was done on EVMs during the Lok Saha elections? They should have objected then after seeing the voting percentage. Sharad Pawar is trying to cover up his failure by deliberately misleading Maharashtra," alleged Bawankule.

Bawankule further said that Sharad Pawar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi or any other leaders of their factions "will not be of any use as the people of Maharashtra are tired of their gimmicks".

"The people know that the Mahayuti is pro-development, so Maharashtra has voted for it. We will work under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis to make Maharashtra the number one state in the country. If the Maha Vikas Aghadi feels that EVMs were faulty, then all of its elected MPs should resign. There have been many elections in which BJP suffered losses. We did not blame EVMs for our failure in the Lok Sabha. We went ahead after correcting mistakes that were made," said Bawankule.

Earlier, Chief Minister Fadnavis took on Sharad Pawar over his statement showing the disparity between votes received and seats won by various parties in the state Assembly election.

CM Fadnavis said, "You are a senior leader... At least you should not mislead the people of the country. Why fewer seats with more votes? Let's see what happened in the 2024 Lok Sabha, the BJP got 1,49,13,914 votes and nine seats, but Congress got 96,41,856 votes and 13 seats. Shiv Sena got 73,77,674 votes and seven seats, while NCP(SP) got 58,51,166 votes and eight seats.

He further stated, "If you accept defeat, you will get out of this quickly! It is hoped that you will at least advise your colleagues to introspect."