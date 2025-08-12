BJP calls Oppn march against SIR ‘anti-democratic’

New Delhi: The BJP on Monday termed the Opposition protest march towards the Election Commission of India’s office as ‘anti-democratic’ and “meaningless.” The BJP dismissed the allegations, accusing them of creating chaos to mask their political irrelevance.

BJP National General Secretary, Arun Singh, said the protest undermined democratic norms. “The conduct of the Congress and other Opposition MPs is essentially anti-democratic. Important issues can be raised in Zero Hour and Question Hour in Parliament, but they have wasted that time,” Singh said.

BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi also dismissed the protest march of the Opposition parties. “This protest is meaningless. Demonstrations are justified when demands are ignored, but the Election Commission — a constitutional body — was willing to meet them,” she said.