Live
- Int’l conference on ‘Applications of Rare Earths’ from today
- Visionary Chandrababu is a symbol of determination
- Tirumala witnesses heavy pilgrim rush
- Majlis party deadlier than a poisonous snake: Bandi
- ICSI’s expertise plays vital role in Viksit Bharat vision: Kishan
- BRS leaders of Rjnr, Chevella told to brace for bypolls soon
- Saraswati Pushkaralu: State govt to tap AP for more boats
- 3 drug peddlers held, 380 gm of hashish oil worth Rs 3.7L seized
- Trains cancelled due to commissioning of third line in Waltair
- Weekend crackdown: 218 caught for drunk driving
BJP distances itself from party MPs’ remarks on SC
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday "outrightly rejected" and distanced itself from the statements made by the party MPs Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma on the Supreme Court and the Chief Justice of India.
New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday "outrightly rejected" and distanced itself from the statements made by the party MPs Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma on the Supreme Court and the Chief Justice of India.
The two members have also been asked to refrain from making such statements. "The statements made by BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma regarding the judiciary and the Chief Justice of the country have no connection whatsoever with the Bharatiya Janata Party. These are their personal statements, but the BJP neither agrees with such statements nor ever endorses them.
The BJP outrightly rejects these statements," BJP national president JP Nadda said in a post on X. "The Bharatiya Janata Party has always respected the judiciary, wholeheartedly accepting its orders and suggestions, as we, as a party, believe that the Supreme Court, along with all other courts in the country, is an integral part of our democracy and a strong pillar in safeguarding the Constitution. I have directed both of them, and everyone else, to refrain from making such statements," he added.