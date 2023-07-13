Live
BJP leader killed in police lathi-charge in Patna
A BJP leader of Bihar’s Jehanabad district was killed on Thursday when police used lathi-charge to disperse the party workers protesting against the domicile policy of teachers' recruitment in the state.
Vijay Kumar Singh, general secretary of Jehanabad district, who was participating in the protest, was assaulted brutally by the Patna police.
He sustained injuries on his head and chest and died during treatment in a hospital.
Confirming Singh's death, BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi said, “Vijay Kumar Singh, the general secretary of our party’s Jehanabad district was assaulted so severely that he sustained serious injuries. He was taken to Tara nursing home where he succumbed during the treatment. After his death, he was taken to PMCH."
A large number of women party workers were also injured in the attack, he added.
"Singh's sacrifice will not go in vain, we will take this fight to a logical conclusion,” Modi said.
Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha said, “Nitish Kumar government initiated lathi-charge to prevent us from going to Vidhan Sabha. We will give notice to the Bihar government for breach of privilege in the House.