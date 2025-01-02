Live
Just In
Bombay High Court Ends Oversight Of Govind Pansare Murder Case Investigation
The Bombay High Court ceases monitoring the 2015 Govind Pansare murder case, directing updates to the Kolhapur trial court and urging expedited proceedings while continuing the search for absconding suspects.
The Bombay High Court on Thursday concluded its supervision of the investigation into the 2015 murder of activist Govind Pansare, stating that its intervention is no longer required.
A bench comprising Justices AS Gadkari and Kamal Khata emphasized that although two suspects remain absconding, their pending apprehension does not warrant the continuation of court oversight. The court instructed that any updates regarding the case should be presented to the trial court in Kolhapur once the fugitives are apprehended.
Additionally, the High Court directed the Kolhapur Sessions Court to conduct daily hearings of the ongoing trial to ensure a swift conclusion.
Govind Pansare, a renowned activist, was fatally shot by motorcycle-borne assailants in Kolhapur on February 16, 2015, and succumbed to his injuries four days later in a Mumbai hospital. Initially investigated by the CID’s Special Investigation Team (SIT), the case was handed over to the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in 2022.
Despite the testimony of 25 witnesses to date, over 200 witnesses are yet to appear. Pansare’s family has consistently voiced concerns about the main conspirators remaining at large.
Since 2015, the Bombay High Court had been supervising the case, with agencies like the ATS submitting sealed progress reports periodically. The court underscored the importance of concluding the trial efficiently while maintaining efforts to locate the absconding individuals.