Build a prosperous Odisha, says Majhi

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday greeted the people of the State on New Year 2025 and appealed to them to take a pledge to build a prosperous and developed Odisha. In a video mes-sage, Majhi extended his greetings to the people of Odisha on New Year 2025.

“With the blessings of Lord Jagannath, this New Year may bring joy, happi-ness and propensity to everyone’s life. Let’s pledge to give our best contribu-tion to building a prosperous and developed Odisha,” the Chief Minister said.

Wishing the people of Odisha on New Year, Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo, in a post on X, said, “May this year bring you unparalleled peace and happiness.

It is my earnest prayer to Prabhu Jagannath that each one of you experiences a year of immense blessings and tranquility.” “Warm greetings and best wishes for the New Year 2025. May Lord Jagan-nath bless everyone with happiness and prosperity,” former Odisha chief minister and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik wrote on X. Large number of people visited popular tourist and picnic spots including Nandankanan Zoo and waterfalls.

Tourism hotspots in the State, including waterfalls, lakes, hills, dams, rivers and parks drew large crowds on Wednes-day.

Huge numbers of devotees thronged major shrines of the State – Jagannath temple in Puri, Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar, Baladevjew Temple in Ken-drapara, Maa Biraja temple in Jajpur, Maa Tarini temple in Keonjhar, Tara-tarini Peeth in Ganjam and Maa Samaleswari Temple in Sambalpur. The dev-otees were seen making beelines before the shrines early on Wednesday to start their New Year with the ‘darshan’ of the famous deities. An official said to ensure safety of visitors, the State government has de-ployed adequate security personnel at tourist and picnic spots and divers at water-bodies frequently visited by tourists.

The Odisha Disaster Rapid Ac-tion Force (ODRAF) and Fire Service personnel have also been kept on read-iness to meet any eventuality, said the official.

The police are also keeping a strict vigil to restrict consumption of alcohol in tourist destinations and picnic spots. Popular destinations, including Dhauli Hills, Sikharchandi Hill, Botanical Garden, Jayadev Vatika and Chandaka Wildlife Sanctuary in and around the capital city also attracted large crowds.

Among others, Hirakud Dam in Sambalpur, Pradhanpat Waterfall in De-ogarh, Sanaghagara and Badaghagara waterfalls in Keonjhar, Bhimkund in Mayurbhanj and Daringbadi in Kandhamal were major attractions for tour-ists for picnic.

Meanwhile, at least six persons were critically injured when two SUVs carry-ing picnickers collided head-on near Benuda Chhak in Kamarda area of Bal-asore district on Wednesday. As per preliminary information, the mishap took place near Benuda Chhak on State Highway 57 when both the vehicles were headed towards picnic destinations, a police officer said.