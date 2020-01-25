Building collapses at Bhubaneswar airport, 1 killed

Bhubaneswar: The roof of an under-construction building collapsed at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here leaving one person dead and injuring another, police said on Saturday.

The under-construction building linking Terminal 1 with Terminal 2 collapsed on Friday night.

The person was killed after being trapped under the collapsed roof, according to the police.

The victim has been identified as Antaryami Guru, a helper of a truck engaged in the construction work at the airport. The injured person was admitted to the Capital Hospital here.

Fire fighting personnel, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operation here.

"We have recovered one body that was trapped under the concrete with the support of rescue operation personnel," said Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Jena.

Construction firm official claimed that all safety measures were taken.

"All the workers had climbed down from the roof and the day's work was over. The mishap occurred when the workers were returning," said an official of Dillip Constructions, the firm undertaking the construction work at the airport.