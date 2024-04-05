Calcutta HC orders NIA probe into BJP leader’s murder in May 2023

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the murder of BJP leader Bijoy Krishna Bhunia at Moyna in West Bengal's East Midnapore district in May last year.

A single-judge bench of Justice Jay Sengupta directed the NIA to take over the investigation within the next 15 days, as he also sought a report on the matter to be submitted by April 24.

During the hearing, Justice Sengupta also expressed his displeasure over the Union government's 'reluctance' to pay heed to the recommendations from various quarters seeking an NIA probe into the matter.

To recall, Bhunia was killed at Moyna in May last year.

Initially, the Calcutta High Court’s single-judge bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha ordered an SDPO-level probe into the matter.

However, later there were allegations of a 'flawed probe' into the matter by the state police.