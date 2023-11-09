Centre notifies appointment of three judges in SC

New Delhi: The President has appointed three high court chief justices as judges of the Supreme Court.

The names of Justices Satish Chandra Sharma, Augustine George Masih and Sandeep Mehta were cleared by the Centre within a period of two days after the Supreme Court Collegium, headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud, on November 7 recommended the elevation of these three high court Chief Justices as the judges of apex court.

"The Swearing-in-Ceremony of Hon'ble Mr Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, Chief Justice, High Court of Delhi, Hon'ble Mr Justice Augustine George Masih, Chief Justice, High Court of Rajasthan and Hon'ble Mr Justice Sandeep Mehta, Chief Justice, Gauhati High Court as Judges of the Supreme Court of India is proposed to be held on Thursday 9 November, 2023 at 4.15 P.M. in the Auditorium, 3rd Floor,"C" Block, Additional Building Complex, Supreme Court Premises," read a circular issued by the apex court.

After the swearing in of three new judges, the Supreme Court will function with a full strength of 34 judges.

Justice Sharma was appointed as a Judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on January 18, 2008. He was elevated as Chief Justice of the High Court of Telangana on October 11, 2021 and thereafter, transferred to High Court of Delhi on June 28, 2022. Justice Sharma has served as a judge of the High Court for more than 15 years and as Chief Justice of the High Court for more than two years.

Justice Masih was appointed as a Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on July 10, 2008. He was elevated as Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court on May 30.

Justice Mehta was appointed as a judge of the Rajasthan High Court on May 30, 2011. Having attained seniority in his parent high court, he was elevated as the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court and is serving there since February 15. He has served as a high court judge for more than 12 years.