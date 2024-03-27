Chaudhary Lal Singh files nomination for Kathua-Udhampur LS seat in J&K

Jammu: Chaudhary Lal Singh of the Congress filed nomination for the Kathua-Udhampur Lok Sabha seat on Wednesday, the last date of filing papers for the constituency.

Accompanied by dozens of followers, Chaudhary Lal Singh filed his papers at the DEO in Kathua for the Congress party on Wednesday.

Lal Singh recently rejoined the Congress party, and he belongs to Kathua district of this Lok Sabha constituency.

He is pitted against Dr. Jitendra Singh of the BJP, who is seeking re-election from the constituency for the third consecutive term.

There are eight candidates in the fray in this Lok Sabha constituency, including Dr. Jitendra Singh and Chaudhary Lal Singh. The constituency goes to vote in the first phase on April 19.

The scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held on Thursday and the last date for withdrawal of nomination is March 30.