CJI Chandrachud votes in Delhi, urges people to fulfill civic duty

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, accompanied by his wife Kalpana Das, cast their votes in the national capital, which went to the polls in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

After voting, the CJI said: "Today by voting, I have fulfilled my duties as a citizen of the country."

He stressed the significance of this civic responsibility, saying: "I had earlier also said that this is a major responsibility of every citizen."

Earlier, the CJI had urged citizens not to miss the opportunity to vote in the general elections, saying that it is one of the "foremost duties" in a constitutional democracy.

