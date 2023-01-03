Class 12 Boy Arrested Under Pocso Act For Impregnating A Minor Girl

A Class 12 student was arrested under the POCSO Act for having an unwed pregnancy with a 17-year-old minor girl. The problem became apparent when the young girl complained of stomach pain. Her mother took her to the hospital, where the staff discovered that the mother was four months pregnant.



As per the local police, the girl attends a private school in the city and is a Class XII student there. Upon investigation, it was discovered that the boy and the girl had been dating for the previous 12 months. Due to the fact that they shared a community, they became acquainted.

According to the authorities, both couples' families were aware of their relationship. The youngster was charged by the police with violating section 6 of the Pocso Act, which deals with punishment for serious penetrative sexual assault, as a result of the mother's complaint. More investigation is ongoing.