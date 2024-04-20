CM Kejriwal stopped insulin months before arrest, say Tihar officials in report to L-G

New Delhi: Incarcerated Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was on insulin for the past few years which he stopped a few months ago after consulting a doctor in Telangana, the Tihal Jail administration claimed in a report submitted to Delhi L-G V.K. Saxena.

The report, citing medical records from the RML Hospital in the national capital, claimed that Kejriwal has neither been advised any insulin nor any requirement of insulin was indicated in his case, adding that the Chief Minister is on anti-diabetes oral medicine.

Kejriwal, who was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged excise policy scam, is lodged in Jail No. 2. He is under judicial custody till April 23.

On April 18, L-G Saxena had directed the DG Prisons to submit a factual and comprehensive report within 24 hours after AAP leader Atishi alleged that Kejriwal's sugar levels had risen significantly after the jail authorities failed to provide him with insulin despite repeated requests.

The same day, the ED told a Delhi court that Kejriwal was deliberately eating mangoes and other high-carb food to raise his blood sugar level to build a case for his bail.

The report submitted to the L-G said that Kejriwal, who was treated by a doctor in Telangana for diabetes, had stopped taking insulin a few months back, and at the time of his arrest, he was taking only a basic anti-diabetes oral medicine named Metformin.

“As per the medico-legal case (MLC) report of the RMI Hospital, he was neither advised insulin nor any requirement of insulin was indicated. It is reiterated that on 10.04.2024 and 15.04.2024, he was reviewed by a medicine specialist who advised oral anti-diabetic drugs,” the report stated.

The report also stated that Kejriwal's vitals are being monitored daily and all the prescribed medicines are being provided to him from the jail dispensary.

“Subsequently, a letter dated 17.04.2024 to the Medical Superintendent, AIIMS, Delhi, has been forwarded citing his present medical condition to obtain a medical diet according to his blood sugar levels. In response to the said letter, the diet advised by the chief dietician, AIIMS, has been received on 19.04.2024,” the report added.

“It is incorrect to state that he was denied insulin at any point of time during his treatment. It may be mentioned that insulin may be provided as and when required and as advised by a medicine specialist,” it said.

The prison administration also said that as per a government circular, no referral can be made to any private hospital, as demanded by Kejriwal.

The diet plan provided by AIIMS for Kejriwal has 'strictly prohibited' fried food like poori, paratha, samosa, pakora, namkeen, bhujia, pickles, papad, sweets, cake, jam, chocolate, sugar, jaggery, honey, ice-cream, fruits like mango, banana, chikoo, litchi, and grapes. He is only allowed to consume 20 ml of oil per day in his food.

It is pertinent to mention that the ED had earlier arrested BRS MLC K. Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, in the same excise policy case in which Kejriwal has been arrested.

The financial probe agency alleged that along with other members of the South Group – Sarath Reddy, Raghav Magunta, and Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy – Kavitha conspired with the top leaders of AAP, providing them kickbacks amounting to Rs 100 crore. In return, they received undue favours in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy.

Now, the surfacing of the Telangana doctor connection and Kejriwal's request to seek his consultation via video conferencing has raised the eyebrows of other political parties.