Live
- IAF conducts airdrop mission in J&K’s Udhampur; rescues 540 people in Himachal
- 4-Storey mansion collapses in Jaipur; two dead, 7 rescued
- India begins critical minerals' journey to strengthen supply chain resilience
- Row over Shrinate's remarks on Bihar: BJP slams 'feudal mindset', INDIA Bloc hits back
- Ganesh Visarjan: Immersion processions begin in Maharashtra, devotees bid farewell to Bappa
- Bengal govt starts scrapping old vehicles to replace them with EVs
- Refugees pour in even as Afghanistan grapples with quake aftermath
- Congress govt in Karnataka has become bankrupt, ministers plead for development funds: BJP
- TTV Dhinakaran clarifies exit from NDA was a well-considered decision, not a hasty step
- Prof. Sanket Goel of BITS Pilani Honoured with National Award to Teachers 2025 for Exemplary Contribution to Education and Innovation
CM meets Bageshwar Dham seer Dhirendra
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday met Bageshwardham seer Dhirendra Shastri at her residence, where she and her family sought his...
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday met Bageshwardham seer Dhirendra Shastri at her residence, where she and her family sought his blessings.
The chief minister in a post on X said Shastri visited her residence Jan Sewa Sadan on Raj Niwas Marg, and thanked him for the visit.
She and her family sought blessings of the seer and prayed for the development of Delhi. “His energy connects society with service, devotion, and Sanatan (eternal) values. His participation in this great mission of public service strengthens the spirit of the people even more and constantly inspires us with the message that “service is the greatest religion,” she said in a post on X.
A post from the seer’s office on X stated that Shastri visited the CM’s residence at her request.