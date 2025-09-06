CM meets Bageshwar Dham seer Dhirendra

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday met Bageshwardham seer Dhirendra Shastri at her residence, where she and her family sought his blessings.

The chief minister in a post on X said Shastri visited her residence Jan Sewa Sadan on Raj Niwas Marg, and thanked him for the visit.

She and her family sought blessings of the seer and prayed for the development of Delhi. “His energy connects society with service, devotion, and Sanatan (eternal) values. His participation in this great mission of public service strengthens the spirit of the people even more and constantly inspires us with the message that “service is the greatest religion,” she said in a post on X.

A post from the seer’s office on X stated that Shastri visited the CM’s residence at her request.