CM Mohan Charan Majhi asks IPS officer to meet rape survivor

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has asked a senior IPS officer to visit Delhi and review the progress of the probe into the rape of a woman from the State in the national capital, an official statement said.

A 34-year-old woman from Odisha was allegedly raped in Sarai Kale Khan area of Delhi. She was found in a semi-conscious state on October 11.Majhi, upon his return to Bhubaneswar from his home district Keonjhar on Monday night, asked Odisha Police’s Crime Against Women & Children Wing (CAW&CW) Inspector General S Shyni to meet the rape survivor at AIIMS Delhi, where she is being treated and enquire about her health condition, the statement said.

The Chief Minister also asked the IPS officer to hold deliberations with Delhi Police regarding the probe to ensure justice for the victim. The Chief Minister has also assured the Delhi Police that the Odisha government would provide all support and fully cooperate with them to ensure proper investigation into the matter, it said.

Earlier on Monday, Odisha DGP YB Khurania spoke to the Delhi CP and enquired about the progress of the case.

Meanwhile, the relatives of the victim and a DSP of the State police have reached Delhi. The Opposition BJD had alleged that the State’s BJP government was not extending any assistance to the rape survivor. The State government has said it has been following the case with all seriousness and sensitivity.

Notably, the victim woman, a nursing graduate from Odisha, was allegedly raped by unknown miscreants who later dumped her in a semi-conscious state in Sarai Kale Khan area of Southeast Delhi on the intervening night of October 10 and 11.The victim was later rescued by the police team who took her to the AIIMS Trauma Centre where she is currently undergoing treatment.

The Delhi Police has registered a case against unknown miscreants under sections 70(1) (gang-rape) and 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).The Delhi police sources saidmultiple teams have been formed to apprehend the alleged culprits involved in the brutal incident.