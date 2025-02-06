Concerns mount over suspension of air services between Bidar and Bengaluru

Bidar: There are no signs of a resumption of the suspended civil aviation services between Bidar and Bengaluru, raising concerns among the public and travellers who had high hopes for the Bidar airport. The fear of the airport shutting down has begun to take root among residents.

Preparations are underway for the inauguration of the Vijayapura airport in the state, while discussions regarding the construction of a second airport in Hassan and the location for the new airport in Bengaluru are gaining momentum. However, it seems paradoxical that the Bidar airport, which was fully prepared, is now approaching a stage of closure.

Civil aviation services that were suspended in December 2023 have yet to resume. Currently, no flights are arriving at this airport, leading to concerns about passenger shortages, lack of connectivity, and financial losses, pushing the airport towards closure. Star Airlines had previously assured a launch of services in December but postponed it to January 26, with no flights operational to date, raising various doubts.

Dreams of direct flights from Bidar to cities like Bengaluru and Delhi remain unfulfilled. The Bidar airport was inaugurated on February 7, 2020, by then Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. In five years, two airlines have suspended their services, and currently, no flights are arriving in Bidar. This has compelled local representatives, entrepreneurs, and businesspeople to travel to Bengaluru and other cities from nearby airports in Hyderabad and Kalaburagi.

Initially, True Jet launched a 72-seater service between Bidar and Bengaluru, but this service was suspended within months due to a lack of passengers. Star Airlines started operations in June 2022, but that too was halted a year ago citing economic losses. Despite having a well-equipped airport, Bidar currently has no flight services, forcing residents to travel to Kalaburagi or Hyderabad to catch flights to other destinations.

With no flights or passengers at the Bidar airport, reports suggest that the Karnataka State Industrial Security Force personnel initially assigned for airport security may be reassigned to other locations by the state

government.Currently, there are 45 security staff members, including officers, stationed at the Bidar airport. However, with no flights arriving since December 26, 2023, discussions are reportedly underway to transfer around 40 of these staff members to the Vijayapura airport. Bidar Lok Sabha member Sagar Khandre has already met with Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Ramamohan Naidu to submit a petition urging the resumption of air services to Bidar. However, no airline companies have expressed interest in connecting flights to the airport thus far.

The state government has allocated `15 crore under the Micro-Plan scheme for resuming air services in Bidar, and Star Airlines has indicated plans to commence operations in March, according to Eshwar Khandre, the district minister in charge.

Air services in Bidar have been suspended for the past seven months. Instead of a concrete resumption schedule, the government has only been providing dates. Minister Eshwar Khandre has been criticized for delaying approval of KKRB funds, leading to the airport’s potential closure. Former Union Minister Bhagavant Khuba has stated that once these air services are halted, the public’s dissatisfaction will certainly reflect on Khandre.