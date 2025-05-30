Cong claims special Parl session being planned to mark 50 yrs of Emergency

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday claimed that the government is considering a special session of Parliament to mark 50 years of the Emergency.

This would be "yet another classic exercise in distraction from more urgent issues" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said. "From the night of April 22nd itself, the Indian National Congress has been calling for an all-party meeting on the Pahalgam terror attacks and their fallout - to be chaired the PM himself. That has yet to take place. On May 10th, both the LoP in the Lok Sabha (Congress MP Rahul Gandhi) and the LoP in the Rajya Sabha (Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge) wrote to the PM requesting for a special session of Parliament to be convened and to demonstrate the nation’s collective resolve through a resolution.

The PM has NOT accepted that suggestion as well," Ramesh posted on his X handle. "Now it appears that a special session of Parliament is being considered for June 25-26 to mark the 50th anniversary of the Emergency," he added.

The Rajya Sabha member and ex-Union minister then claimed that under PM Modi, the country has been under an "undeclared Emergency."

"This will be yet another classic exercise in diversion and distraction from real and more urgent issues by the PM - the man who has placed the nation under an undeclared Emergency for 11 years and who refuses to answer why the Pahalgam terrorists are still absconding, why he allowed President Trump to broker a ceasefire, and why he gave a clean chit to China publicly on June 19th, 2020?" The grand old party has been asking the prime minister to break his "silence" on US President Donald Trump's repeated claims he helped settle the recent military tensions between India and Pakistan.