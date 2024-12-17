Cong demands PM’s apology for 'twisting' facts on Nehru: Kharge

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misleading the country by "twisting facts" about Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's letter on reservation to states and demanded an apology.

Participating in a discussion on 'Glorious Journey of 75 years of the Constitution of India' in the Upper House, Kharge also accused the BJP leaders of indulging in 'bhakti' of Prime Minister Modi, asserting that it was leading the country towards dictatorship. The Congress President cited Modi's speech in which he had said there was no elected government between 1947-1952 and the Congress had illegally amended the Constitution.

Kharge said the first amendment was carried out by the Constituent Assembly members which included Syama Prasad Mookerjee and was undertaken to provide reservation to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes, fix problems related to education, employment and abolish Zamindari system. "I want to inform the House that the Supreme Court had rejected Madras state's decision on reservation."

He said that the other aspect of this amendment was to stop communal propaganda and Sardar Patel in a letter on July 3, 1950 had suggested to Nehru that constitutional amendment was the only remedy for this problem. “Therefore, Nehru wrote a letter to chief ministers. This has been mentioned in PM’s speech after twisting facts to defame Nehru for which he should apologise to the nation. This is my demand. If you twist the facts before the nation and attempt to defame, then you should apologise in this House and other House and before people of this country,” Kharge said.

He said the prime minister lives in past, not in present and it would have been better had he listed present achievements that strengthened democracy. He said erstwhile leaders of RSS were against the Constitution. “In 1949, the entire country knew that RSS leaders opposed the Constitution because it was not based on Manusmriti. RSS mouthpiece Organiser in the edition of November 30, 1949 had written about it,” he said.