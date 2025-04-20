Live
Cong steps up attack, asks Nadda to issue show-cause notice to BJP MP over judiciary ‘insult’
Congress media and publicity department chairman Pawan Khera on Sunday asked BJP President J.P. Nadda to issue show-cause notice to party MP Nishikant...
Congress media and publicity department chairman Pawan Khera on Sunday asked BJP President J.P. Nadda to issue show-cause notice to party MP Nishikant Dubey over his deplorable remarks against the Supreme Court and also pointed fingers at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ‘tacit support’ to the ‘errant’ lawmaker.
Speaking to IANS, the Congress spokesperson called it a failure of the Prime Minister to rein in his MPs and asked how anyone could question the highest judiciary without approval from the top leadership.
Pawan Khera also referred to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s searing remarks against the judiciary recently and asked how the highest judiciary could be subjected to such a diatribe.
“This is a direct attack on the Constitution. Is there any force behind this? How can they become so loudmouthed against the judiciary,” he asked.
Khera’s condemnation followed Nishikant Dubey’s remarks, where he called for "shutting down the Parliament".
"If the Supreme Court has to make laws, then Parliament should be shut down," the BJP MP wrote on a post on X. His alleged remarks on the Chief Justice of India also sparked a major controversy.
His remarks prompted the BJP chief to issue a clarification, stating that this was the MP’s personal statement and had nothing to do with the party's stand.
“The BJP has nothing to do with the comments of MPs Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma on the judiciary and the Chief Justice of India. These are their personal comments, but the BJP neither agrees with them nor does it ever support such remarks. The BJP absolutely rejects them,” Nadda said.
Further slamming BJP's top brass, Khera said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has immense clout within his administration as well as the party and no BJP MP or any leader can make such a statement without his consent or directions.
“If it has been done without the Prime Minister’s consent, this means he is losing grip on the party as well as administration,” he mockingly remarked.