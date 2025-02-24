Cong to hold AICC session in Ahmedabad on April 8-9

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday announced that it will hold its AICC session in Ahmedabad on April 8 and 9 to deliberate on the challenges posed by the BJP's "anti-people" policies and its alleged attack on the Constitution, as well as on charting the party's future road map. In a statement, Congress general secretary, K C Venugopal said the upcoming session will serve not only as a platform for crucial deliberations but also as a reaffirmation of the party's collective resolve to address the concerns of common people and present a strong alternative vision for the nation.

"This significant gathering will bring together AICC delegates from across the nation to deliberate on the challenges posed by the anti-people policies and the relentless attack on the Constitution and its values by the BJP, while charting the party's future course of action," Venugopal said.