Live
- BJP Leader Dies En Route To Hospital Due To Ayodhya Traffic Barriers; Family Alleges Delayed Medical Access
- Proud of our Annadatas: PM Modi on PM-KISAN completing 6 years
- AVR Vigyan Kendra gets computers
- IN DEFIANCE OF MONSTERS
- TIME FOR UNITY, NOT POLITICAL POINT-SCORING
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 24th February 2025
- Uttam, Jupally refute allegations
- Shiva’s Brazilian connection at Triveni Sangam
- Elderly get a leg-up from UP govt
- 87.25% candidates appear in Ongole
Just In
Cong to hold AICC session in Ahmedabad on April 8-9
New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday announced that it will hold its AICC session in Ahmedabad on April 8 and 9 to deliberate on the challenges posed by...
New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday announced that it will hold its AICC session in Ahmedabad on April 8 and 9 to deliberate on the challenges posed by the BJP's "anti-people" policies and its alleged attack on the Constitution, as well as on charting the party's future road map. In a statement, Congress general secretary, K C Venugopal said the upcoming session will serve not only as a platform for crucial deliberations but also as a reaffirmation of the party's collective resolve to address the concerns of common people and present a strong alternative vision for the nation.
"This significant gathering will bring together AICC delegates from across the nation to deliberate on the challenges posed by the anti-people policies and the relentless attack on the Constitution and its values by the BJP, while charting the party's future course of action," Venugopal said.