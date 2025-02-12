Congress has always attacked India’s culture: MP Minister on renaming of 54 villages

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishwas Sarang has strongly defended his government’s decision to rename 54 villages in the state, calling it a necessary step to remove symbols of “slavery” and restore India’s cultural identity.

Speaking to IANS, Sarang said, “This is a welcome step. The names that remind us of our colonial past or foreign rule should be changed. Congress is baffled because it has always given too little importance to the country’s cultural heritage. This is the same Nehru-Gandhi family that named a road in Delhi after Aurangzeb, the brutal Mughal ruler.”

Further intensifying his attack on the Congress, he claimed that its ideology is disconnected from India's roots. “Congress has Italy in its DNA. It has always sought to weaken and attack India’s rich cultural traditions. Our decision to rename these villages will stay at all costs. Names that symbolise oppression and servitude will be erased,” he told IANS.

The Minister emphasised that the renaming of villages reflects the sentiments of the people. “This is the demand of the people who feel that such names have no place in a free India,” he added.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who was in Devas on Tuesday, announced the renaming of 54 villages of the district. The list of villages to be renamed has also been shared. He said the list has been prepared following the demand from the district unit of the BJP.

On the preparations for the Global Investors Summit in Bhopal, Sarang expressed confidence that the event would be a major success.

“The Global Investors Summit in Bhopal is a significant opportunity for the state. The government and all its agencies are working tirelessly to ensure the event’s successful organisation,” he told IANS.

The summit, to be held on February 24 and February 25, is expected to attract major investors, fostering economic growth and generating employment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit on February 24 and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the closing ceremony on February 25.