Congress supports NC for J-K Rajya Sabha polls: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday claimed the Congress supports the ruling party in Jammu and Kashmir for the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled to take place a day later.

Differences erupted between the alliance partners after the Congress had accused the National Conference (NC) of backtracking on its promise of giving the party a safe seat in the Rajya Sabha polls. The Congress on Wednesday did not attend a meeting of the MLAs of the coalition that was called by the NC.

“The Congress is with us, and supports us,” Abdullah told reporters here when he was asked about the Congress not yet announcing its support to the NC -- its alliance partner in J-K -- for the Rajya Sabha polls.

Asked why he did not contest the Rajya Sabha polls, Abdullah, who has been a parliamentarian for 22 years in his 45-year political career, said he has to take care of Jammu and Kashmir now.

“I have done a lot of Parliament. Now, I have to take care of my home. When the house is prosperous, the nation will also be prosperous. We have to strengthen our home, remove its difficulties, and give respite to the people here. That is our aim,” he said.

The NC chief said there is no need for him to go to Parliament as it is the turn of the younger generation to go to Parliament now.

“The young will go there now, who will speak about our difficulties there. Our Parliament members are not for us only, they will have to see about the nation as well. They have to address the problems of the nation,” he added.

Responding to a question on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urging people to check for “halal certification” on products before purchasing them, Abdullah said the people of the state have to decide on that.

“You should ask that question to the people of UP. It is not related to us. The people of UP should decide on that,” he said.

However, the former chief minister of J-K said India is a country with unity in diversity.

“As long as we strengthen diversity, India will be strong. It is a question of time, change takes place, no government remains forever. Their time to leave will also come.

We should not lose hope, we should have patience and tolerance. Everything will be alright till we remain patient. God is for everyone, whichever religion a person belongs to. This is God’s biggest blessing on India,” he said.