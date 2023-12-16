Dark spots at Delhi bus stops raise safety concerns for women, DCW demands action

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has initiated a comprehensive inquiry into the prevalent issue of poorly lit bus stops and streets in the city, particularly endangering the safety of women.

The Commission's inspection, which started in the evening on Friday and went on till late hours, revealed alarming conditions at Ramesh Park Bus Stop, Lalita Park Bus Stop, and the stretch of Pushta road connecting them.

In its notice to PWD, the DCW said that the Commission has been receiving several complaints regarding dark spots at bus stops in Delhi.

In this regard, the Commission inspected several bus stops to assess the safety concerns for women and girls therein.

On Friday, the Commission inspected Ramesh Park Bus Stop at 6:45 p.m.

"The Commission was shocked to find that there were no lights at the bus stop. Furthermore, the street lights on that stretch of the road were non-functioning. The backside of the bus stop was also a deserted area," the notice read.

"The entire bus stop was shrouded in darkness and unsafe for women and girls boarding or deboarding buses from there. Further, the Commission inspected the stretch of Pushta road from Ramesh Park Bus Stop till Lalita Park," the notice further stated.

The road was absolutely dark as none of the street lights were functioning. It was observed that many electric poles did not even have a streetlight, rendering the road pitch dark and unsafe.

"The Commission also inspected Lalita Park Bus Stop which was also pitch dark. When the Commission interacted with women there, they informed that the entire stretch of the road and the bus stop has remained dark for several months, which makes it extremely unsafe for them," it said.

The DCW had asked PWD to provide reasons for the above mentioned bus stops and roads being dark and date since when have these street lights and bus shelter lights not been functional.

The DCW has also asked details of steps taken to make them functional and since January 1, 2022, details of complaints received regarding dark spots at these bus stops and streets.

It has also askwd details of officials responsible for maintenance of these lights and urgent steps taken to ensure that the above mentioned bus shelter and street lights are immediately lighted.