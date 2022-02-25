DDMA lifts COVID restrictions due to decline in corona cases: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Corona cases have started decreasing in the capital Delhi. In such a situation, there will be no night curfew in the state and it has been decided to open schools from April 1. However, this exemption will continue till the positivity rate is less than 1% .

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal wrote on his official Twitter handle, 'Due to the improvement in the situation, DDMA has withdrawn all the restrictions.He said that from April 1, schools will work completely offline.

Not wearing a mask will now attract a fine of Rs 500.Everyone will have to follow the Covid protocol and the government will keep a close watch on it.





DDMA withdraws all restrictions as situation improves n people facing hardships due to loss of jobs



Schools to function fully offline from 1 Apr



Fines for not wearing masks reduced to Rs 500



All shud continue following Covid Appropriate Behaviour. Govt will keep strict watch — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 25, 2022



