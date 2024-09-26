Delhi Assembly session: BJP demands accountability on key issues

New Delhi: Ahead of the Delhi Assembly session, the BJP legislators on Wednesday demanded accountability from the government on key issues and grievances of people.

The Delhi Assembly session is scheduled to be held on September 26 and 27. Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta along with other BJP MLAs held a press conference here on Wednesday and claimed there are several issues that need to be addressed in the upcoming session. “We would like to know from Arvind Kejriwal how he ran the Delhi government from jail. As no cabinet meeting took place, no assembly session took place, he could not sign any file,” said Gupta.

The BJP demands accountability for the deaths of 50 people, who died by drowning and electrocution due to the government’s negligence, he added. Gupta alleged that the CAG report has not been tabled on the floor of the house for the past four years. “It is a constitutional matter and we demand that the CAG report be tabled,” he said. Vishwas Nagar MLA OP Sharma alleged “there is corruption all around in all departments”. “Whether it is hospitals, the water department or any other department.

It is very clear from all this that today Delhi is run as a ‘Banana republic’,” he alleged. The BJP legislators also questioned the timing of the session and asked whether this session is just out of compulsion or does it have any agenda.

“The last assembly session took place on April 8 and according to the Constitution, it is mandatory to have a session within six months otherwise the assembly will be dissolved automatically. To avoid the dissolution, the session has to take place before October 8,” Gupta said. “So we want to ask, is it a session due to compulsion or does it have any agenda? Because we do not have any information about the agenda,” he added. The BJP legislator claimed that his party is trying to extend the upcoming session for more days so that all issues can be addressed properly.