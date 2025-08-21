Delhi BJP MPs meet CM Gupta a day after attack to enquire about her health

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday met all seven Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs from the national Capital at her official residence in Civil Lines, a day after she was attacked by a man during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme.

On Wednesday, 41-year-old Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai Sakariya allegedly slapped and pulled CM Gupta's hair at her Civil Lines residence. He has since been arrested and remanded to five days of police custody.

Additionally, CM Gupta has been provided Z+ security and the CRPF has been deployed outside her residence.

Sharing a photograph of the meeting, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal said, "Today, along with all my fellow MPs from Delhi, I met our Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta and enquired about her well-being. The Chief Minister is completely healthy and, as always, is actively dedicated to the service of Delhi's citizens."

After meeting the Chief Minister, the MPs strongly condemned the attack.

BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri told IANS, "It's important to note that this minister never worried about her own safety. She was always concerned about the people… She has done a lot for my Lok Sabha constituency also. We used to advise her to increase her security, but she said she didn't need to as she works for the people."

Speaking to IANS, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj said, "We visited Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at her residence to ask about her health. I want to assure the people of Delhi that Rekha Gupta is a very brave leader. Her morale remains completely intact. This cowardly and critical attack has not affected her work style in the slightest."

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari also said that the CM's public hearings will continue as usual as she "remains committed to the public."

"She will meet people in the next sitting and resume work from tomorrow. Even today, after meeting people, she has been working. We will wait for the police investigation. Apart from that, our Chief Minister is now fine. Yes, she was injured, but she is in good health," he said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita's Section 109 (attempt to murder), Section 132 (obstructing a public servant), and Section 221 (obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions).

The police said a team from central agencies and the Special Cell is interrogating the accused to determine his motive.

Investigations revealed that Rajesh travelled from Rajkot to Delhi by train on Tuesday morning and stayed at Gujarati Bhavan in Civil Lines. He later went to CM Gupta's private residence in Shalimar Bagh and mentioned this in a phone call to a friend.

Rajesh also has a criminal background, with at least five cases registered against him at Bhaktinagar Police Station in Rajkot. He was acquitted in four of them, while one case is pending in court, with the next hearing due on September 9.

Gujarat Police have been contacted for further details.