Delhi HC calls for 'balanced, humane approach' in maintenance cases

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has acknowledged the heavy workload and complex realities faced by family courts, while underscoring the need for a "balanced and humane approach" in maintenance proceedings.

A single-judge Bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma observed that although family courts are overburdened with emotionally charged disputes and time constraints, they must strive to ensure that orders on maintenance reflect "judicious application of mind" and are based on available material rather than mechanical presumptions.

"The volume of cases before the Family Courts is extremely high, and judges are often required to hear a large number of matters each day, many of which involve complex and emotionally charged disputes," said Justice Sharma, stressing that "the Court must endeavour to strike a balance between expedition and fairness".

The Delhi High Court's observations came while setting aside an interim maintenance order passed by a family court and remanding the matter for fresh consideration.

It emphasised that decisions on maintenance, especially at the interim stage, must balance compassion with practicality and reasoned adjudication.

Justice Sharma added that despite the detailed framework laid down by the Supreme Court, family courts often deviate from settled principles or fail to provide adequate reasoning while determining interim maintenance.

Observing that "expedition cannot come at the cost of reason", the Delhi High Court said that even interim orders must disclose the rationale behind the maintenance figure.

"While it may not be possible to undertake a detailed examination of every financial detail at the interim stage, the orders passed should not suffer from lack of reasoning or absence of clarity as to how the quantum of maintenance has been arrived at," the judgment read.

The Delhi HC said that delays are often caused by parties themselves, who file incomplete or evasive affidavits of income and assets, adding to the strain on family courts. Yet, it stressed, judicial officers must ensure that "even within practical limitations, the orders reflect fairness and transparency".

"This exercise is not a mere financial calculation but a judicial responsibility that affects the dignity, sustenance, and stability of lives. Therefore, orders on maintenance must reflect not only correctness in law but also an understanding of the human conditions that lie beneath the pleadings presented before the Courts," Justice Sharma observed.

The Delhi High Court directed that copies of its judgment be circulated to all principal district judges and family courts across Delhi, and to the Delhi Judicial Academy for inclusion in training modules.

"Let a copy of this judgment be circulated to all the learned Principal District and Sessions Judges of the District Courts in Delhi, with a direction to circulate the same to all Judicial Officers, particularly those presiding over the Family Courts, so that the observations made herein are duly noted and complied with in letter and spirit," it directed.