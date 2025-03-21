Delhi HC Judge Transferred After Cash Recovery at Residence

The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, has recommended the transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma from the Delhi High Court to the Allahabad High Court, citing an adverse report against him, according to ANI.

Justice Varma, who took oath as a Delhi High Court judge in October 2021, is being transferred to his parent high court following recent developments. Reports indicate that the decision follows an incident involving a large cash recovery at his official residence.

According to The Times of India, a fire broke out at Justice Varma’s residential bungalow in Delhi while he was away. His family members contacted emergency services, and after the fire was extinguished, authorities discovered a substantial amount of cash inside one of the rooms. Official records were reportedly made regarding the unaccounted funds.

The revelation has triggered an inquiry, with officials examining the source and legitimacy of the recovered cash. The incident has raised concerns about potential judicial corruption, prompting further scrutiny.

Justice Yashwant Varma, born in 1969 in Allahabad, pursued his BCom (Hons) from Hansraj College, Delhi University, and later completed his LLB from Rewa University, Madhya Pradesh. Enrolling as an advocate in 1992, he built a career specializing in constitutional law, corporate laws, taxation, and labor regulations. His judicial tenure began in 2014 when he was appointed as an additional judge of the Allahabad High Court, later becoming a permanent judge in 2016. In 2021, he was transferred to the Delhi High Court.

Throughout his career, Justice Varma held key legal positions, including special counsel for the Allahabad High Court and chief standing counsel for Uttar Pradesh. His transfer now comes amid an ongoing investigation into the cash recovery incident at his residence.

Authorities have yet to release an official statement on the progress of the investigation.