Delhi LG sanctions prosecution in embezzlement case: Head constable, 10 others face charges

New Delhi : Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena has granted sanction for the prosecution of Head Constable Vijay Pal in a case involving the embezzlement of government funds amounting to Rs 2.44 crore.

This development follows the approval of prosecution of ten other Delhi Police officials earlier this year. The accused face charges of cheating, criminal conspiracy, and criminal breach of trust, allegedly misappropriating funds intended for salary, arrears, and tuition fees for personal use.

The LG, after careful scrutiny of evidence, determined a prima facie case against Vijay Pal, justifying the sanction under Section 197(1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.



The bank account details of the accused, spanning from 2009 to 2019, were submitted by Delhi Police, supporting the case for prosecution sanction.



Investigation revealed that the embezzled amount was credited to the accounts of the accused individuals, who subsequently transferred a portion to Anil Kumar and his relatives after retaining a commission.

The LG's previous sanction for ten officials prompted the Home Department to submit Vijay Pal's case, who was with the traffic department during the alleged offences.

Earlier prosecutions, including that of a woman Sub-Inspector and various Head Constables and Constables, were sanctioned in connection with the case.



The Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police had registered the FIR in 2019 under Sections 409, 420, and 120B. The accused had been dismissed from service, and a charge sheet was filed against four individuals, with approval sought for the remaining six accused.



The seized accounts hindered the recovery of embezzled funds. Section 197 of the CrPC mandates prior sanction for the prosecution of public servants accused of offences committed in the discharge of official duties.

