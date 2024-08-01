Live
Just In
Delhi Rain: Building Collapses And Flooding Lead To Multiple Deaths And Injuries
- Severe rainfall in Delhi on July 31 resulted in a building collapse, leading to three deaths and several injuries.
- The city faced widespread flooding, traffic jams, and numerous incidents, prompting police to issue warnings and advisories.
A 62-year-old man died in a building collapse in north Delhi’s Sabji Mandi area, raising the death toll from rain-related incidents in the National Capital to three. Three others were injured in separate incidents across the city, officials reported on August 1.
Heavy rainfall on the evening of July 31 caused widespread chaos in Delhi, flooding large parts of the city, causing severe traffic jams, and leaving many people stranded.
According to a police officer, the deceased, identified as Anil Kumar Gupta, was inside the building when it collapsed at 8:30 p.m. He succumbed to his injuries at Saint Stephens Hospital.
In another incident, a 22-year-old woman, Tanuja, and her three-year-old son, Priyansh, drowned after slipping into a waterlogged drain in east Delhi’s Ghazipur area on Wednesday night. The incident occurred around 8 p.m. near Khoda Colony, where a roadside drain was under construction. Divers and cranes helped retrieve the duo, who were then taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where they were declared dead.
In south Delhi’s Defence Colony, a woman was injured and a car was damaged in a wall collapse around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Additionally, two people were injured after a portion of a house wall collapsed in northeast Delhi’s Shastri Park area at 7:30 p.m.
The Delhi Police received 2,945 calls regarding traffic jams, 127 calls about waterlogging, 27 calls about building collapses, and 50 calls about falling trees by 7 a.m. on August 1.
In a post on X, the Delhi Police advised commuters to avoid the Mundka area due to heavy waterlogging.
"Traffic is affected on Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Nangloi towards Tikri Border and vice-versa due to heavy waterlogging and potholes in Mundka. Kindly avoid Mundka and take alternate routes accordingly," it said.