Delhi saved from AAPda

New Delhi: Dilwalon ki Shahar Delhi gave a historic victory to BJP which won 48 seats in the Delhi Assembly uprooting ‘AAP da’. While the AAP secured 22 seats, Congress, the oldest political party was duck out for the third consecutive term.

The saffron party after 27 years has come back to power while the top leadership of AAP, including former Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal faced a major setback losing high profile New Delhi seat to BJP’s Parvesh Verma by 4,089 votes. His trusted aides Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, key figures like Satyendra Jain, Somnath Bharti, and Saurabh Bhardwaj had to bite the dust.

AAP ministers — Gopal Rai, Mukesh Ahlawat, and Imran Hussain — emerged as the saving grace for the party, securing victories amid a likely wave of losses for senior leaders.

Hussain won from Ballimaran with a margin of 29,823 votes, Rai secured Babarpur with 18,994 votes, and Ahlawat claimed Sultanpur Majra with a margin of 17,126 votes.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Atishi won the Kalkaji seat, defeating BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri. BJP candidate Mohan Singh Bisht won the Mustafabad seat by 17,578 votes, while his colleague Kapil Mishra secured victory in Karawal Nagar with a margin of 23,355 votes. AAP's Virender Singh Kadian won the Delhi Cantt seat by 2,029 votes while Kuldeep Kumar defeated his closest rival by a margin of 6,293 in Kondli.

The Kejriwal-led party's Sahi Ram won from Tughlakabad by 14,711 votes, Mukesh Ahlawat from Sultanpur Majra by 17,126 votes, Jarnail Singh from Tilak Nagar by 11,656 votes, and Imran Hussain from Ballimaran by 29,823 votes.

BJP's Rekha Gupta won the Shalimar Bagh seat, defeating her AAP rival by 29,595 votes, while Manjinder Singh Sirsa emerged victorious from Rajouri Garden by 18,190 votes. Tilak Ram Gupta won the Tri Nagar seat by 15,896 votes, Umang Bajaj from Rajinder Nagar by 1,231 votes, and Chandan Kumar Choudhary from Sangam Vihar by 344 votes. The Congress is set to draw a blank for the third consecutive assembly polls.

As the trends started pouring in AAP which had made large scale arrangements for victory celebrations started winding up its show by 11 am while BJP burst into celebrations. If speculations are to be believed, the giant killer Parvesh Verma could be the BJPs choice for the post of Chier Minister.