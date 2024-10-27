Diwali rush: TN forms special teams to monitor bus fare hikes by private operators

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has established special teams to monitor the bus fare charges imposed by private bus operators during the Diwali rush.

In a statement on Sunday, State Transport Minister S. S. Sivasankar stated that if any operators were found charging more than the rates stipulated by the government, excess charges would be refunded.

The minister also confirmed that notifications have been sent to bus booking apps, including RedBus, instructing them not to raise charges during the peak festival period, starting tomorrow.

S. S. Sivasankar added that any private bus operators, charging excessive fares, will face vehicle seizure and fines.

For Diwali, the Tamil Nadu Transport Department will deploy 9,658 buses from Chennai's main bus terminal to various destinations across the state.

This includes 3,408 routine daily services, 4,250 special buses, and 2,000 omnibuses, as announced by Minister Sivasankar.

Chief Secretary N. Miruganandam has been coordinating with the Union government to avoid congestion at toll plazas during the festival.

Additionally, reserve parking facilities have been arranged for extra buses if required.

TNSTC Kumbakonam buses will park at the Vandalur Zoo parking area, while omnibuses will use the Maraimalai Nagar Municipality parking.

Long-distance buses to other districts will operate from Kilambakkam, with the Transport Corporation arranging buses from all areas of Chennai to this terminal.

Furthermore, eight electric vehicles will shuttle between the MTC terminal and the intercity bus area.

The waiting area at the Kilambakkam terminal can accommodate up to 2,000 passengers. It has been equipped with eight ATMs, three feeding centres, 18 water purifiers, and 140 accommodation facilities for passengers.

To maintain cleanliness, the number of sanitation workers has been increased three times.