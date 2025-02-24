DMK Activists Blacken Hindi Text On Government Signs; BJP Chief Annamalai Calls Out 'Hypocrisy' On Language Policy

DMK party members have escalated their anti-Hindi protests by defacing Hindi lettering on government signboards across Tamil Nadu for a second consecutive day. After Sunday's incidents at Palakkad and Palaiyamkottai railway stations, activists targeted additional locations on Monday, including Chennai's Alandur Post Office and a BSNL office on GST Road.

The vandalism prompted a sharp response from Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai, who took to social media platform X to highlight what he described as the DMK's contradictory stance on language policy. He pointed out that while DMK leaders publicly oppose the three-language formula, many send their own children to schools offering multiple languages including Hindi.

"The DMK party is a bunch of confused nincompoops who have different standards for their families and others," Annamalai wrote, accusing the ruling party of misleading Tamil Nadu residents.

Directly challenging Chief Minister MK Stalin, Annamalai questioned why government school students are denied the opportunity to learn a third language while private institutions run by DMK leaders offer Hindi, various Indian languages, and even foreign languages. "Is the right to learn an additional language a privilege only for those who can afford it?" he asked.

Annamalai also referenced DMK founder Annadurai's historical position, asking whether he had not indicated willingness to adopt the three-language formula if implemented nationwide. The BJP leader sarcastically suggested that Stalin should invite his I.N.D.I. Alliance partners to Tamil Nadu and provide them with "a box of black paint."

The three-language policy, part of the National Education Policy 2020, remains controversial in Tamil Nadu, where the DMK government strongly opposes what it terms "Hindi imposition." Meanwhile, the BJP maintains that the policy offers language choice without mandating Hindi.