Eastern Railway Suspends: Eastern Railway Suspends All Its Services Between West Bengal and Northeast Due To Growing Unrest in the Region because of CAA Protests

Beyond Malda no train will run as Eastern Railway (ER) spokesperson said.

Eastern Railway has suspended all its services to the northern region of the state, officials said on Monday. Trains between West Bengal and the Northeast have come to a complete halt.

All trains originating from Howrah, Sealdah and Kolkata stations towards north Bengal have been suspended till further notice keeping in mind the safety and security of passengers - Officials said.

However, they said, trains from these three stations to destinations outside the state were running as usual.

As protests spread over the amended Citizenship Act, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) had suspended all trains last week.

But,some services have been resumed, NFR CPRO Subhananas Chanda said. All trains from the NFR zone to the ER zone have been cancelled on Monday 16 december 2019, in view of the situation in West Bengal, these include 19 long-distance trains.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said:

"Just because a few trains were set on fire, the Centre has stopped railway services in most parts of the state. Protests over the amended Citizenship Act reached the shores of West Bengal on Friday, with agitators resorting to violence and arson at railway stations and thoroughfares across the state, seeking immediate revocation of the law." They also burnt some empty rakes.