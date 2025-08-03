Live
- KTR Urges BRS Cadres to Take Jubilee Hills By-Election Seriously
- Prajwal Revanna assigned prisoner number after life sentence in rape case
- EC asks Tejashwi to hand over his EPIC card for investigation as it was not issued officially
- VinFast opens largest showroom in Chennai; plans 35 outlets across India by year-end
- J&K: Political parties demand action against Army officer for attacking SpiceJet employees
- Indo-British golfer Aaron Rai stays in top-three at Wyndham Championship
- Eight cooperatives join hands to launch 'Bharat' taxi service, onboard 200 drivers
- BJP was never mum on Prajwal Revanna case, says Union Minister Pralhad Joshi
- Pawar clan bonds together at Yugendra Pawar's engagement
- Israeli forces kill over 20 people seeking food in Gaza, say witnesses, health officials
The Election Commission on Sunday asked RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to “hand over for investigation” a voter ID card that he claimed to be in possession of despite having been “not issued officially”.
The leader of the opposition in the Bihar assembly had on Saturday demonstrated an online search, with the EPIC number, to claim that his name was missing in the draft electoral rolls published as part of special intensive revision (SIR) and, upon rebuttal from the authorities concerned, alleged that his voter ID card number was “changed”.
In a letter addressed to the former deputy CM, the Sub Divisional Magistrate of Patna Sadar-cum-Electoral Registration Officer for Digha assembly constituency said, “Our preliminary investigation suggests that the EPIC number you mentioned at the press conference on August 2 was not issued officially. You are therefore requested to hand over the EPIC card in original for detailed investigation”.