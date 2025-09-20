  • Menu
EC de-lists 474 unrecognised political parties for flouting norms

Highlights

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) on Friday said it has de-listed 474 more registered unrecognised political parties for flouting norms,...

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) on Friday said it has de-listed 474 more registered unrecognised political parties for flouting norms,

including not contesting elections in the last six years.

In the first phase of the exercise, the EC de-listed 334 registered unrecognised political parties (RUPPs) on August 9. "In continuation, in the second phase, ECI delisted 474 RUPPs on

September 18, based on non-contestation in elections conducted by ECI continuously for 6 years. Thus, 808 RUPPs have been delisted in the last 2 months," it said.

Till recently, there were 2,520 RUPPs. After the de-listing exercise, 2,046 RUPPs remain. Besides, there are six recognised national parties and 67 state parties

