ED, ATS, and now land fraud: Chhangur Baba’s legal troubles mount

Pune/Lonavala: In a dramatic twist to the controversies surrounding self-styled spiritual leader Chhangur Baba, Mumbai-based businessman Mohammad Ahmed has come forward with serious allegations of intimidation, fraud, and criminal conspiracy related to a high-value land deal in Lonavala.

Speaking to the media, Ahmed claimed that he was “threatened and harassed” by Chhangur Baba and his associates after a registered agreement for the sale of land turned sour. Mohammad Ahmed had entered into a land deal in 2023 with Chhangur Baba for a plot measuring 1.87 lakh square feet in Lonavala.

As part of the agreement, Chhangur Baba committed to paying Rs 16.5 crore to Ahmed through a registered agreement. However, after paying an initial amount of Rs 49 lakh, Chhangur Baba allegedly began delaying the remaining payment.

The agreement was valid for 12 months, but before the term could expire, Ahmed alleges that Chhangur Baba began delaying the transaction and attempting to take control of the land without fulfilling the financial terms.

"He began avoiding further payments, and when I insisted, I was threatened and pressured. It was clear that he wanted to grab the land without honouring the agreement," Ahmed said.

Fearing foul play, Ahmed filed a civil suit in the Vadgaon Maval Court in Pune seeking cancellation of the agreement. He also accused Chhangur Baba of attempting to misuse his influence in Uttar Pradesh to have false criminal cases filed against him.

“When that didn’t work, he tried to use local goons to threaten me and my family. Out of fear, I remained silent. But now, with so many cases surfacing against him, I have decided to go to the Pune Police,” Ahmed added.

Ahmed further alleged that close aides of Chhangur Baba, including Abid Rabbani and Sameer Srivastava, were involved in managing his unaccounted wealth and hiding their real identities. He claimed that proceeds from other land sales, including five bighas in Chitayan village in Uttar Pradesh’s Utraula area, were being funnelled into illegal religious conversion activities.

The new allegations come as Chhangur Baba, whose real name is Jamaluddin, faces serious legal scrutiny. Earlier this month, he was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for allegedly masterminding a large-scale religious conversion racket. He is said to have targeted members of the Scheduled Castes and economically weaker sections across multiple states.

Two of his key associates, Neetu alias Nasreen and her husband Naveen, have also been sent behind bars. In the wake of the ATS complaint, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a case on July 9 to probe money laundering and foreign funding linked to the alleged conversions.

Authorities have revealed that Chhangur Baba amassed assets worth over Rs 100 crore in a short span. This raises serious questions about the source of his wealth and the network supporting him.

Ahmed has now decided to he would file a formal complaint with Pune Police, alleging land fraud, criminal intimidation, and attempted extortion.

“This is not just about one deal - it’s about a much larger racket involving illegal funding, conversion, and intimidation. It’s time the truth comes out,” he said.



