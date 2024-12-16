EVM Debate Sparks Discord Within INDIA Bloc As TMC And Omar Abdullah Challenge Congress's Claims

Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have become a contentious issue within the INDIA bloc, with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Jammu & Kashmir National Conference leader Omar Abdullah pushing back against Congress's concerns over the reliability of the voting system.

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee criticized Congress for questioning EVMs, suggesting those raising doubts should present evidence to the Election Commission. "If proper checks are done during EVM randomization, mock polls, and counting, these allegations hold no substance. If someone still believes EVMs can be hacked, they should demonstrate it to the Election Commission," Banerjee, the nephew of Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, stated.

### Omar Abdullah’s Remarks

Omar Abdullah, former J&K Chief Minister and leader of the National Conference, also dismissed the Congress's stance, taking a dig at their inconsistency. "EVMs cannot be a problem only when you lose elections. When you win with the same machines and celebrate, you can’t later turn around and question their credibility," Abdullah told PTI.

Abdullah's party is part of the INDIA bloc and allied with Congress in Jammu & Kashmir, but his remarks highlight growing differences.

### Congress Responds

The Congress quickly rebutted Abdullah’s comments, pointing out that other INDIA bloc allies like the Samajwadi Party and Shiv Sena (UBT) had raised EVM concerns. Congress MP Manickam Tagore clarified that the Congress Working Committee’s resolution only addressed the Election Commission of India (ECI), adding, “Why this approach to our partners after being Chief Minister?”

### Escalating INDIA Bloc Tensions

The INDIA bloc’s internal friction has intensified, with the TMC staying away from Congress-led protests over the Gautam Adani bribery case and Mamata Banerjee expressing interest in leading the opposition coalition.

### BJP Capitalizes on Discord

The BJP seized the opportunity to attack Congress. BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya tweeted, “After Omar Abdullah and Abhishek Banerjee dismissed EVM concerns, the Congress and Rahul Gandhi’s isolation is complete.”

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi echoed similar sentiments, urging Congress to stop blaming EVMs and instead focus on improving its poll strategy. BJP MP Sambit Patra further criticized Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, suggesting Congress’s allies were distancing themselves due to the party’s reliance on the Gandhi family legacy.

As the EVM debate exposes deeper cracks in the opposition coalition, the BJP has turned the controversy into a political advantage ahead of upcoming elections.