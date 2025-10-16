Experts fear spike in pollution as SC allows green crackers

As the Supreme Court gave a nod to green crackers during Diwali, environmental experts have expressed concern saying that without proper enforcement and public awareness, the move could worsen Delhi’s already toxic air.

Environmental activist Amit Gupta called the court's decision "practical" as it respects people's right to celebrate Diwali, but criticised the broader failure to treat air pollution as a year-round issue.

“Air pollution in Delhi-NCR is a year-round problem, not just a one-month or winter issue. Unfortunately, no effective steps have been taken to address it systematically," he said.

Gupta pointed out serious administrative gaps in the agencies responsible for tackling pollution.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) is currently operating with a 35 per cent staff shortage, while state bodies like the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) also suffer from similar constraints, he said.

“The fight against pollution is weak on the ground because the institutions responsible are under-resourced and overburdened,” Gupta added.

Dipankar Saha, former additional director and head of Air Laboratories at the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), called the ruling "rational", and said certified green crackers are a better alternative to conventional ones, which often contain toxic and even fatal substances.

However, he stressed that certification alone won’t solve the problem.

“Mass awareness campaigns are urgently needed to ensure that only certified crackers are sold in the market,” he said while urging citizens to strictly follow time restrictions on bursting firecrackers.

Even with favourable weather, enforcement is key, Saha said, adding that we've created rules and regulations, but failed to manage the production and import of non-certified crackers.

What's worse is that most people burst crackers within a short time window, causing a dangerous spike in toxic air, he added.

Taking a more critical stance, Sunil Dahiya, environmentalist and founder of Envirocatalysts, said the top court's decision might lead to unintended consequences.

"Legalising the manufacturing and bursting of green crackers is effectively legalising heightened emissions during the festive period," Dahiya said.

He explained that while green crackers may emit 30 per cent less pollution, this benefit is likely to be wiped out by the massive volume of crackers used during Diwali.

“The overall result is expected to be a net increase in emissions, making this a counterproductive measure," he added.

Dahiya acknowledged that Diwali falling early this year — in October rather than November — could help, as stronger winds might aid in dispersing the smoke.