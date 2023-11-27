  • Menu
Fashion designer Rohit Bal admitted to Medanta Hospital

Ace fashion designer Rohit Bal has been admitted to Gurugram's Medanta Hospital, sources said on Monday.

New Delhi : Ace fashion designer Rohit Bal has been admitted to Gurugram's Medanta Hospital, sources said on Monday. The source said that he has been admitted to the hospital. He, however, did not share information regarding the condition of the ace designer.

The source did not share when the fashion designer was brought to hospital and what were the health issues he is facing. Rohit Bal had undergone an emergency angioplasty when he suffered a heart attack in February 2010.

