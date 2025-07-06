Felicitation ceremony for 7-star and 5-star rated mines to be held on Monday

The Indian Bureau of Mines will host a grand event at the Rajasthan International Centre here on Monday to felicitate the performance of 7 & 5-star rated mines nationwide for the year 2023-24, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Mines on Sunday.

During the event, three 7-star rated mines and 95 5-star rated mines for the year 2023-24 are scheduled to be honoured. The program evaluates mining operations nationwide within the Sustainable Development Framework, which primarily aims to drive inclusive growth while safeguarding the social, economic, and environmental welfare of present and future generations.

Union Minister of Coal & Mines G. Kishan Reddy will be the Chief Guest, and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Union Minister of State for Coal & Mines Satish Chandra Dubey will be present as distinguished guests of honour. Sanjay Lohiya, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Mines, will also be present at the occasion.

The Star Rating of Mines, conceptualised in 2014-15, has garnered widespread acclaim within the mining community for fostering a positive and competitive environment among mine operators.

The recognition bestowed by the Union Minister and the national-level acknowledgement of performance have greatly motivated miners to improve their functioning, bringing tangible benefits to the mining industry as well as the local communities, the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Coal Ministry has launched RECLAIM – a community engagement and development framework for mine closures, with the aim of improving both landscapes and local livelihoods.

The framework constitutes a key step toward ensuring a just and sustainable transition for communities that have developed alongside mining operations over decades.

The framework, referred to as RECLAIM, serves as a structured guide for inclusive community engagement and development throughout the mine closure and post-closure phases. It offers a practical, step-by-step approach to institutionalising community participation in the transition process.